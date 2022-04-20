 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Best Buy To Pick Up E-Waste Directly From Customers' Homes - Read How
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 8:34am   Comments
Share:
Best Buy To Pick Up E-Waste Directly From Customers' Homes - Read How
  • Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) has launched a home pick-up service for e-waste. The new Standalone Haul-Away service is available for $199.99.
  • The retailer will come to customers' homes to pick up old tech to be recycled, including everything from laptops to washing machines.
  • The Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away service will remove and recycle up to two large products, including TVs, major appliances, and computers, along with smaller products like laptops, cameras, cords, and more.
  • Best Buy Totaltech members can save 20% on the Standalone Haul-Away service.
  • "This new service will make this important work even more convenient for customers," said Tim Dunn, Best Buy's head of environmental sustainability.
  • Price Action: BBY shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $93.01 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

Jim Cramer Highlights Work-From-Home Trend That Could Boost Best Buy, HP Shares
$1000 Invested In Best Buy Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Peering Into Best Buy CO Inc's Recent Short Interest
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Best Buy Co
Best Buy And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
$100 Invested In Best Buy Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com