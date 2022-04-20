Best Buy To Pick Up E-Waste Directly From Customers' Homes - Read How
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) has launched a home pick-up service for e-waste. The new Standalone Haul-Away service is available for $199.99.
- The retailer will come to customers' homes to pick up old tech to be recycled, including everything from laptops to washing machines.
- The Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away service will remove and recycle up to two large products, including TVs, major appliances, and computers, along with smaller products like laptops, cameras, cords, and more.
- Best Buy Totaltech members can save 20% on the Standalone Haul-Away service.
- "This new service will make this important work even more convenient for customers," said Tim Dunn, Best Buy's head of environmental sustainability.
- Price Action: BBY shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $93.01 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.