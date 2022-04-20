 Skip to main content

Vietnam Plans To Require Facebook, Twitter To Take Down 'Illegal' Content Within 24 Hours Or Face Ban: Report

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2022 5:05am   Comments
Vietnam Plans To Require Facebook, Twitter To Take Down 'Illegal' Content Within 24 Hours Or Face Ban: Report

Amid the global crackdown on social media giants like Meta Inc-owned (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Vietnam plans to bring in a law that requires social media firms to take down content it deems illegal within 24 hours.

This will come as one of the world's most stringent regimes for social media firms and strengthen the ruling Communist Party's aim to snuff out "anti-state" activity, according to a Reuters report.

See Also: 57% Swedes Now Support Country Joining NATO Amid Russia Threat, Poll Finds

The 24-hour time frame for taking down "illegal content and services" will not have a grace period, while active "illegal live streams" must be blocked within three hours, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sources further added that the social media companies that do not meet the deadlines could be banned.

The amendments are yet not public and are expected to be signed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh next month, according to Reuters. These will reportedly come into effect starting July.

Among other Asian countries, Indonesia is also planning to issue tough new rules to police the content on the internet and social media firms.

Posted-In: VietnamNews Global Tech

