Ball, Novelis Boost Recycled Content Of Ball Aluminum Cup To 90%
- Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL), along with aluminum recycler and supplier Novelis, has raised the recycled content of Ball Aluminum Cup to 90%.
- Ball designed the lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues.
- Producing the cup with 90% recycled content reduces its carbon footprint.
- The aluminum cup, manufactured in Rome, Georgia, and made with 90% recycled content, is available now and currently in use by customers.
- Price Action: BLL shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $87.24 on the last check Tuesday.
