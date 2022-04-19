 Skip to main content

Ball, Novelis Boost Recycled Content Of Ball Aluminum Cup To 90%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
  • Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL), along with aluminum recycler and supplier Novelis, has raised the recycled content of Ball Aluminum Cup to 90%.
  • Ball designed the lightweight aluminum cups to bring beverage packaging circularity to sports and entertainment venues.
  • Producing the cup with 90% recycled content reduces its carbon footprint.
  • The aluminum cup, manufactured in Rome, Georgia, and made with 90% recycled content, is available now and currently in use by customers.
  • Price Action: BLL shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $87.24 on the last check Tuesday.

