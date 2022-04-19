 Skip to main content

Warner Bros.Discovery Suspends External Marketing Spend For CNN+: Axios
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 4:14pm   Comments
  • Warner Bros.Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) suspended every external marketing spending for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's CFO Brad Ferrer, Axios reports.
  • Discovery's current CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani, succeeded Ferrer.
  • The report added that Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate other high-level positions at WarnerMedia across different business functions to cut costs and streamline leadership.
  • Also Read: AT&T Chief Looks To Boost Prices, Cut Costs Post Media Spinoff: WSJ
  • CNN's news streaming service failed to attract viewers questioning the future of alone news streaming services when entertainment-first options dominated the landscape.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery looks to build one giant service around HBO Max eventually.
  • Price Action: WBD shares closed higher by 1.37% at $24.49 on Tuesday.

