 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Express Bullishness In Disney Courtesy Parks, Travel Recovery, Movies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Express Bullishness In Disney Courtesy Parks, Travel Recovery, Movies
  • Analysts continue to express their admiration for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett initiated coverage on Disney with a Buy rating and a $177 price target (38.5% upside). 
  • Crockett saw Disney's and its peers' theme parks as the most stimulating demand environment ever, judging by record pricing leverage and big crowds. 
  • Also Read: BofA Is Bullish On Disney While MoffettNathanson Is A Tad Defensive - Read Why
  • Consumers swarmed back to Disney parks in more significant numbers than anticipated and spent substantially more per person, reflecting pent-up demand.
  • He saw more catalysts upon resuming international travel resumes and Disney's cruise ships. 
  • Crockett saw Disney as relatively well-positioned as an early mover with scaled leadership, a global footprint, and a distinct brand in DTC streaming.
  • Disney had three big Marvel titles slated for theaters this fiscal (sequels to Doctor Strange, Thor, and Black Panther.) 
  • Crockett saw the Panther sequel reach pre-pandemic performance levels in November, with $1.2 billion at the global box office. Avatar 2 is due in December.
  • JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick lowered the price target on Disney to $175 from $200 (36.9% upside) and kept an Overweight rating.
  • Cusick saw Disney's Parks business as a stand-alone company with the intellectual property that would trade well ahead of Parks peers' 9-10 times EBITDA. 
  • Disney's streaming businesses have the scale and management conviction to, over time, be a "massive global streamer, thanks to the larger scale of a worldwide audience.
  • Price Action: DIS shares closed higher by 3.24% at $131.91 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MoffettNathansonMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

This Analyst Picks 6 Bullish, 2 Bearish Stocks In The Entertainment Sector: What Are They And What Investors Should Know
Could South Africa's 'Savage Beauty' Be Netflix's Next International Hit? How Important Is Growth In Africa For Streamer?
UK Households, Citing Inflation, Cancel Streaming Subscriptions; Disney+ Records Highest Churn
Billie Eilish To Headline Disney+ 'Simpsons' Short: Here Are The Details
What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney
What's Driving Disney Shares Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com