Amazon Is Hiring For Multiple Positions For AR Products
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 8:36am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been looking to hire for multiple roles for an unannounced AR/VR product, reflecting its plans of building a substantive team, the Protocol reports
  • Amazon looks to fill many senior positions for computer vision scientists, designers, program managers, product managers, researchers, and technologists.
  • Amazon looked for someone to develop an advanced XR research concept into a magical and valuable new-to-world consumer product using the industry shorthand for extended reality, encompassing both AR and VR.
  • Also Read: Meta Selects Qualcomm Chips For Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
  • Amazon also looked to hire related to “XR/AR devices,” including a part of “a greenfield development effort” that will include “developing code for early prototypes through mass production.”
  • Amazon looked to hire a UX designer to work on “the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences.” It hunted for applicants with the ability to “think spatially, with 3D design experience in motion design, animation [and] AR/VR, games,” among other things. 
  • Applicants for a senior product manager position required “experience building deeply technical products, e.g., AI/ML, robotics, games.”
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.71% at $3,055.70 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

