Why Are Zendesk Shares Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 8:34am   Comments
  • Software company Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN), which became a takeover target during a failed purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV), is exploring a potential sale, Bloomberg reports.
  • Zendesk rejected an acquisition offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much as $16 billion, Reuters reports.
  • Zendesk nixed the Momentive takeover after shareholders in both software companies questioned the $4 billion deal's merits.
  • Zendesk brought on a new adviser, Qatalyst Partners, and reached out to potential buyers, including software companies and private equity firms.
  • Jana Partners has been pushing Zendesk to change its board significantly and opt for a sale lest it could not initiate the change.
  • Price Action: ZEN shares are trading higher by 6.83% at $130 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

