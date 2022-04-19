Why Are Zendesk Shares Trading Higher Today
- Software company Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN), which became a takeover target during a failed purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV), is exploring a potential sale, Bloomberg reports.
- Zendesk rejected an acquisition offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much as $16 billion, Reuters reports.
- Zendesk nixed the Momentive takeover after shareholders in both software companies questioned the $4 billion deal's merits.
- Zendesk brought on a new adviser, Qatalyst Partners, and reached out to potential buyers, including software companies and private equity firms.
- Jana Partners has been pushing Zendesk to change its board significantly and opt for a sale lest it could not initiate the change.
- Price Action: ZEN shares are trading higher by 6.83% at $130 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas