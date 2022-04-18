 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Disney Stock?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are making new 52-week lows during Monday's regular trading session. 

Last week, former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock accused Disney of trying to emasculate sports. Whitlock claimed Disney has tried to “Disney-fy ESPN and the sports world and to feminize ESPN and the sports world” by de-emphasizing the male presence following its acquisition of ESPN.

Related Link: Jason Whitlock — A Former ESPN Writer — Accuses Disney Of 'Feminizing And Wokefying' Sports

Although the stock has underperformed the market for more than a year, many expect the company to turn things around following its upcoming earnings report. Disney is set to announce its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 11.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares have traded as high as $190.40 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 2.41% at $127.30 at press time.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

