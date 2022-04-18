ñol

Raymond James Says Coupa Beat Oracle and SAP In Software Market Share Gains

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 12:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James observed Gartner's report that saw Coupa Software Inc COUP gain ~135 points of software market share in procurement, with a growth of 35%, more than double the industry average at ~16%.
  • While acquisitions aided that market share gain, Raymond saw that none of the most prominent players (mainly Oracle Corp ORCL and SAP SE SAP with 43% share) grew faster than low double digits. 
  • While the overall spending on procurement has slowed during COVID, we think the data should help alleviate bearish concerns about Coupa's win rates changing. 
  • Price Action: COUP shares traded lower by 6.35% at $93.56 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

