5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 10:45am   Comments
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) - P/E: 8.48
  2. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) - P/E: 8.76
  3. Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 9.8
  4. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) - P/E: 2.76
  5. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 6.68

This quarter, Urban One experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.25 in Q3 and is now $0.12. DISH Network's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.87, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q3 to $0.06 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.81%, which has increased by 2.34% from 2.47% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, VEON experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.07 in Q3 and is now $0.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.03%, which has increased by 2.03% from last quarter's yield of 9.0%.

Scienjoy Holding saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.47 in Q2 to $0.27 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

