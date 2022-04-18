 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Lease A Tesla, Get Ready To Go Shopping Again: EV Giant Ends Lease Buybacks
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 11:57am   Comments
Share:
If You Lease A Tesla, Get Ready To Go Shopping Again: EV Giant Ends Lease Buybacks

Electric vehicle leader Tesla is changing its policy for people who lease vehicles from the company. Here’s what investors and customers who lease Tesla vehicles should know.

What Happened: If you’ve ever leased a vehicle, chances are you know that at the end of the lease you can buy the vehicle. That offering is coming to an end for people who lease vehicles from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Tesla has quietly updated its policy for all new vehicles that are leased to no longer offer a buyout option at the end of the lease terms, according to Electrek

“If you leased your vehicle before April 15, 2022, you may be eligible to purchase your leased Tesla. Review your lease agreement to see if you qualify,” Tesla’s website says.

All Tesla vehicles delivered on or after April 15 will no longer be eligible for purchase according to the new terms.

There is no explanation from Tesla on its website as to why it is updating its policy.

Related Link: Used Cars Appreciating Faster Than Stock Market, Even Some Cryptocurrencies: Report 

Why It’s Important: Tesla changed its policy in 2019 for those leasing the Tesla Model 3. People could no longer buyout this Tesla model at the end of the lease. The policy change was done due to Tesla wanting to use the vehicles for its autonomous vehicle efforts.

“Please note, customers who choose leasing over owning will not have the option to purchase their car at the end of the lease, because with full autonomy coming in the future via an over-the-air software update, we plan to use those vehicles in the Tesla ride-hailing network,” Tesla said at the time.

The autonomous ride-hailing network has not come to full fruition by Tesla yet.

Used vehicle sales have skyrocketed over the last two years with traditional automakers and electric vehicle companies facing supply chain challenges and production shutdowns.

Tesla could be looking to capitalize on the rising value of used vehicles. Some used vehicles, including Teslas, have even surpassed the sale price of the new vehicles. 

The change in policy could also lead to more people looking to buy their Teslas instead of leasing from the company as they will now lose the valuable option of buying out the vehicle at the end of the lease terms.

Price Action: Tesla shares are up 0.99% to $994.77 on Monday morning at publication.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Food Commodities Continue to Rise — Learn Who May Benefit
Tesla Shanghai Workers Forced To Live 24/7 At Reopened Factory: Report
Where Tesla Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 18, 2022: Casa Systems, Twitter, DiDi Global, And More
Tesla Stock Split And More: What Retail Investors Want To Know From Elon Musk And Team On Wednesday's Quarterly Call
Taiwanese Assembler Is Prioritizing Apple Over Tesla Amid COVID-19 Lockdown In Shanghai, Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs lease expirations Tesla Model 3 Tesla Used Cars Used CarsNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com