Penske Truck Leasing Orders 750 All-Electric Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans
- Penske Truck Leasing has ordered 750 all-electric Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) E-transit cargo vans. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Penske Truck Leasing is owned by Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG), and Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTC: MITSY).
- The company will take delivery of its first several vehicles in the next several weeks.
- Penske's first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California, with other locations around the U.S. following suit later in the year.
- The Ford E-Transit all-electric cargo van has an estimated range of 126 miles.
- "We're excited to help bring these new vehicles to market as both a rental and full-service lease option for our customers," said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing.
- Price Action: PAG shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $96.40 on the last check Monday.
