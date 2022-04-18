 Skip to main content

Penske Truck Leasing Orders 750 All-Electric Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Penske Truck Leasing Orders 750 All-Electric Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans
  • Penske Truck Leasing has ordered 750 all-electric Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) E-transit cargo vans. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Penske Truck Leasing is owned by Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG), and Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTC: MITSY).
  • The company will take delivery of its first several vehicles in the next several weeks.
  • Penske's first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California, with other locations around the U.S. following suit later in the year.
  • The Ford E-Transit all-electric cargo van has an estimated range of 126 miles.
  • "We're excited to help bring these new vehicles to market as both a rental and full-service lease option for our customers," said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing.
  • Price Action: PAG shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $96.40 on the last check Monday.

