EXCLUSIVE: Safe-T Releases Revenue Guidance For Q1 FY22

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) offered preliminary revenue guidance for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Safe-T is a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises.

What Happened: Safe-T looks to report Q1'22 revenues of ~$4 million, nearly tripling its revenues compared to the $1.4 million reported for Q1'21.

The Q1 results include continued growth in new subscribers for its consumer products and enterprise privacy solutions.

CEO Shachar Daniel stated, "In the first quarter, our performance continued to be driven by growth in the consumer market, a direct result of our customer acquisition efforts."

Also Read: Safe-T Group Reports Record Annual Revenue of $10.3 Million Representing Over 110% Growth

Why It Matters? Safe-T's customer acquisition program derives from a 5-year business model that employs a user Lifetime Value (LTV) metric.

LTV is the estimated average dollar amount of revenue from subscribers over their retention period.

Safe-T can estimate future recurring revenue based on the number of users at any given time, multiplied by the relevant LTV.

Daniel Acknowledged that Safe-T generated a growing future revenue stream of subscribers since it invested in its consumer business in the second half of 2021, serving as an essential asset and driver of value for Safe-T.

The LTV metrics would be critical as it expands offerings onto multiple platforms, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS mobile devices and desktop computers later in 2022.

Price Action: SFET shares closed lower by 1.89% at $0.68 on Thursday.