 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Indian Electric Vehicle Maker Recalls 3,215 Units Amid Fire Incidents

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 3:30am   Comments
Share:
Indian Electric Vehicle Maker Recalls 3,215 Units Amid Fire Incidents

Indian two-wheeler electric vehicle maker Okinawa Autotech has voluntarily recalled 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooter to fix any issues related to batteries amid several EV fire incidents in the past few months.

The company said in a statement that "the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India."

The voluntary recall by the electric vehicle manufacturer is a first of its kind in India and came weeks after an Okinawa scooter burst into flames, claiming the lives of a man and his thirteen-year-old daughter.

The company, which has the second-largest market share for two-wheeler EVs in the country — at the time shrugged off the incident, saying it was an "evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle."

In another incident, an Okinawa Autotech dealership in Tamil Nadu burnt down to ashes owing to a reported fire in an e-scooter belonging to the company. The company is yet to make a comment on the possible cause.

Meanwhile, amid the skyrocketing fuel prices in India, more and more Indians have been shifting towards electric vehicles. The electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump in the last fiscal year. Hero Electric had the largest share of 28.23% in the domestic market in the two-wheeler segment, followed by Okinawa Autotech at 20%.

With the rising interest in electric vehicles in India, Elon Musk-owned Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also gearing up for its launch in the country. The company has already set up its subsidiary with the name of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. The CEO has previously suggested that the EV maker is facing difficulty navigating the country's regulations.

Photo: Courtesy of Okinawa

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Says Tesla Now Has Over 100,000 FSD Beta Testers, Up Nearly 67% Since January
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Board Has 'Consistently Been The Dysfunction Of The Company'
Elon Musk Takes Shot At Mark Zuckerberg Over Money Spent Protecting Him
Why Cathie Wood Is 'Open-Sourcing' Ark's Projection Models For Tesla, Other Holdings With Big Potential
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When Elon Musk Said He Didn't Own Any, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Sluggish Over Holiday Weekend: Stocks Could Define Crypto Direction In Key Earnings Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs IndiaNews Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com