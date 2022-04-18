Indian Electric Vehicle Maker Recalls 3,215 Units Amid Fire Incidents

Indian two-wheeler electric vehicle maker Okinawa Autotech has voluntarily recalled 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooter to fix any issues related to batteries amid several EV fire incidents in the past few months.

The company said in a statement that "the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India."

The voluntary recall by the electric vehicle manufacturer is a first of its kind in India and came weeks after an Okinawa scooter burst into flames, claiming the lives of a man and his thirteen-year-old daughter.

The company, which has the second-largest market share for two-wheeler EVs in the country — at the time shrugged off the incident, saying it was an "evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle."

In another incident, an Okinawa Autotech dealership in Tamil Nadu burnt down to ashes owing to a reported fire in an e-scooter belonging to the company. The company is yet to make a comment on the possible cause.

Meanwhile, amid the skyrocketing fuel prices in India, more and more Indians have been shifting towards electric vehicles. The electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump in the last fiscal year. Hero Electric had the largest share of 28.23% in the domestic market in the two-wheeler segment, followed by Okinawa Autotech at 20%.

With the rising interest in electric vehicles in India, Elon Musk-owned Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also gearing up for its launch in the country. The company has already set up its subsidiary with the name of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. The CEO has previously suggested that the EV maker is facing difficulty navigating the country's regulations.

Photo: Courtesy of Okinawa