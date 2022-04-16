 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Reportedly Plans For 'Closed-Loop Production System' As Giga Shanghai Set To Restart
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2022 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Reportedly Plans For 'Closed-Loop Production System' As Giga Shanghai Set To Restart

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) may finally be preparing to restart operations at its Giga Shanghai, with multiple reports pointing to some degree of reopening by the unfolding week.

What Happened: The latest rumor doing the rounds is that Tesla is eying something called a "closed-loop production" system, beginning on Sunday. Bloomberg reported that the company has asked its workers to enter the closed-loop output system in order to restart operations in phases.

Giga Shanghai was closed for around three weeks, the longest period since it was set up in late 2019.

The closed-loop production system will require employees to live on-site, and these employees will be regularly tested for COVID, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

To circumvent the restrictions laid down by local districts and residential compounds, the company will reportedly issue a special certificate to those employees it has called. These workers will then be transported through shuttle buses to the plant, the report added.

Since the company plans to ramp production gradually, it will take a long time before production returns to pre-shutdown levels. This plan, however, is subject to change based on the Chinese government's COVID prevention policy.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Investors Lose Sleep Over Musk's Divided Attention, Ford F-150 EV Truck Has Release Date, GM Stitches Battery Material Deal And More

A Reuters report had suggested earlier Tesla will resume production gradually, beginning on Monday, but did not provide any details on the modus operandi.

Why It's Important: Given the plant was shutdown for three weeks and that its production capacity is 2,100 cars per day, the company may have lost production of about 44,100 cars, Bloomberg estimates. This represents about 14.5% of the company's global output, the publication added.

XPeng, Inc.'s (NYSE: XPEV) He Xiaopeng recently called on authorities to take concerted action to help the return of normalcy, a WeChat post by the CEO revealed. He also raised the specter of a prolonged shutdown in May if the situation does not improve.

China's COVID-19 lockdown could not have come at a worse time for the EV industry, which was already reeling under the impact of input cost inflation and component shortages triggered by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Tesla closed Friday's session down 3.66% at $985.

Related Link: How Tesla Stock Can Be Overvalued And Substantially Undervalued At the Same Time

Photo: Courtesy of tesla.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Musk Reacted To His Own 2017 Tweet About Twitter: 'How Much Is It?'
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Alibaba And This Crypto Expected to Shoot 3200% Higher
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Has This To Say About Elon Musk's Hostile Twitter Bid
How Much $1,000 Invested In Tesla Now Will Fetch If Stock Hits Ark Invest's Updated $4,600 Price Target By 2026
Here's Why The Founder Of Cardano Is Looking To Build A Decentralized Twitter With Elon Musk
EV Week In Review: Tesla Investors Lose Sleep Over Musk's Divided Attention, Ford F-150 EV Truck Has Release Date, GM Stitches Battery Material Deal And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles He XiaopengNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com