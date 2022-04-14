A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 5.25 Eni (NYSE:E) - P/E: 8.89 Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) - P/E: 7.75 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) - P/E: 8.49 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 8.12

Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to $0.65 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 32.4%.

Eni has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.33, which has increased by 41.49% compared to Q3, which was 0.94. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.29%, which has increased by 0.48% from 5.81% in the previous quarter.

Whiting Petroleum has reported Q4 earnings per share at $4.23, which has increased by 18.49% compared to Q3, which was 3.57. Callon Petroleum saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.93 in Q3 to $2.66 now. This quarter, Sunoco experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.0 in Q3 and is now $0.95. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.69%, which has decreased by 0.22% from last quarter's yield of 7.91%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.