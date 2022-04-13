Canadian Banks Increase Prime Lending Rates
- Several banks Canadian banks announced an increase in their prime rates, effective April 14, 2022.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO) has increased its CDN$ prime lending rate to 3.20% from 2.70%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) (TSX: RY) has increased its prime rate by 50 bps to 3.20% from 2.70%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) (TSX: BNS) (Scotiabank) increased its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 3.20% from 2.70%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) increased its prime rate by 50 bps to 3.20%.
- Price Action: BMO shares are trading lower by 0.80% at C$141.96, RY lower by 0.40% at C$135.90, BNS lower by 0.76% at C$85.10, and TD lower by 0.87% at C$93.77 on TSX the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.