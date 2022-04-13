Here's How RBC Capital Viewed Meta
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson reiterated Outperform on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), but lowered the price target from $245 to $240 (11.3% upside).
- Another round of SMB ad agency channel checks raised the conviction that FB will likely see another rocky quarter, prompting lower estimates and PT to $240.
- The beneficiaries from FB erosion appear largely unchanged: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tiktok, Influencers, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn.
- Digital ad spending decisions remain in flux, with many SMBs considering new channels away from FB for the first time.
- Erickson detected no perceived improvement to FB's targeting algo or performance.
- Erickson saw some reversion at some point given FB's audience size and relative scaled conversion advantage (which kept it at Outperform) but saw that narrative as unlikely to materialize near-term.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.91% at $216.06 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
