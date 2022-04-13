 Skip to main content

Here's How RBC Capital Viewed Meta
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson reiterated Outperform on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), but lowered the price target from $245 to $240 (11.3% upside).
  • Another round of SMB ad agency channel checks raised the conviction that FB will likely see another rocky quarter, prompting lower estimates and PT to $240. 
  • The beneficiaries from FB erosion appear largely unchanged: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tiktok, Influencers, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn.
  • Digital ad spending decisions remain in flux, with many SMBs considering new channels away from FB for the first time.
  • Erickson detected no perceived improvement to FB's targeting algo or performance. 
  • Erickson saw some reversion at some point given FB's audience size and relative scaled conversion advantage (which kept it at Outperform) but saw that narrative as unlikely to materialize near-term. 
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.91% at $216.06 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

