Another Analyst Sets Bullish Tone On NVIDIA, Sees Considerable Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:09am   Comments
  • New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu upgraded NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDAto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $280 (30.2% upside).
  • Ferragu saw an attractive valuation, greater visibility on the "crypto-winter risk," and the company's robust data center outlook. 
  • Ethereum's hash rate quadrupled between October 2020 and January 2022, likely boosting Nvidia's FY22 gaming revenues by about $2 billion.
  • However, mining demand, GPU retail, and second-hand prices have normalized with the hash rate plateaued. 
  • Nvidia's relative multiple contracted by 30% with the crypto correction and a further 20% as the data center outlook weakened in 2018-19. 
  • He saw any weakness driven by crypto would be "limited, short-lived, and only an opportunity to add to positions," given that the secular outlook for gaming, visualization, and data center is "still very strong."
  • BofA analyst Vivek Arya recently reiterated a Buy rating setting a $375 price target (71.1% upside) on the stock for similar reasons.
  • Baird recently downgraded the stock, citing GPU order cancellations, demand slowdown, and Russia embargo. Truist slashed the price target citing demand slowdown.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 3.30% at $222.14 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral
Feb 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

