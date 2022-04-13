 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calvin Klein Parent PVH Sees $12.5B Sales In 2025; Boosts Buyback By $1B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Calvin Klein Parent PVH Sees $12.5B Sales In 2025; Boosts Buyback By $1B
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVHintroduced the PVH+ Plan, its multi-year, strategic growth plan. The company also reaffirmed its Q1 and FY22 outlook previously announced on March 29, 2022.
  • The company sees high single-digit compounded annual growth (CAGR) from 2021 to $12.5 billion of revenue in 2025.
  • The company expects the execution of the plan to accelerate the growth of Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER.
  • The company expects more than 20% CAGR in digital channels. PVH expects direct-to-consumer brick & mortar to outpace wholesale brick & mortar.
  • The operating margin expansion is likely to be about 15%. The company anticipates a free cash flow of over $1.0 billion in 2025.
  • The Board has approved a $1.0 billion increase to the company's stock repurchase authorization and extended it three years to June 2026.
  • Price Action: PVH shares closed higher by 2.13% at $76.60 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PVH)

$1000 Invested In PVH 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Peering Into Pvh Corp's Recent Short Interest
Analyst Ratings For PVH
Analysts Slash Price Target On This Clothing Company - Read Why
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Buybacks

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com