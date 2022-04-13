Procter & Gamble Hikes Dividend By 5%
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Board of Directors has declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.9133 per share.
- The dividend is payable on or after May 16, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2022.
- The dividend is also payable on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock.
- The company held $11.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: PG shares closed lower by 0.29% at $159.02 on Tuesday.
