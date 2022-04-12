Why Is Microsoft Stock Off To A Sluggish Start This Week?
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down about 10% over a five-day period. The stock continues to slide Tuesday after analysts warned of Office 365 deceleration.
On Monday, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead cautioned Microsoft investors over a "gentle deceleration" of Office 365 growth, as the analyst believes the work-from-home trend, which gave Microsoft a boost, is beginning to fade.
From a technical perspective, Microsoft is currently trading in a confirmed downtrend. The sharp decline over the last week sent the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) below the 200-day SMA, which resulted in a bearish death cross.
MSFT Price Action: Microsoft has traded between $238.07 and $349.67 over a 52-week period.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 1.21% at $281.80 at time of publication.
