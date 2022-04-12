 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Microsoft Stock Off To A Sluggish Start This Week?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Why Is Microsoft Stock Off To A Sluggish Start This Week?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down about 10% over a five-day period. The stock continues to slide Tuesday after analysts warned of Office 365 deceleration.

On Monday, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead cautioned Microsoft investors over a "gentle deceleration" of Office 365 growth, as the analyst believes the work-from-home trend, which gave Microsoft a boost, is beginning to fade. 

Related Link: Here's Why UBS Is Cautious On Microsoft, Alibaba

From a technical perspective, Microsoft is currently trading in a confirmed downtrend.  The sharp decline over the last week sent the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) below the 200-day SMA, which resulted in a bearish death cross.

Read More: Microsoft Stock Feeds The Bears But Here's Where To Watch For The Bounce

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft has traded between $238.07 and $349.67 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 1.21% at $281.80 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

VNET Finally Gets Some Respect from Unsolicited Suitor
This Day In Market History: The Yahoo! IPO
How Can Blockchain Technology Improve E-Commerce Businesses?
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Tuesday, April 12
Microsoft Allegedly Exploited Its Influence To Gain Edge Over Amazon, Google, Alibaba: Bloomberg
Entrepreneur Behind Microsoft's Wunderlist Raised $11M - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com