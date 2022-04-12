Texas-Made Tesla Model Y Price And Range Leaked

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) debuted its Giga Texas factory in Austin with the Cyber Rodeo, marking the production of its new Texas-made Model Y vehicles. Although the factory has opened, customers still can't order the car and Tesla has also not publicly shared any details of the new vehicle.

A recently leaked email from Tesla shared by Drive Tesla Canada reveals some more details on the new Model Y variant. The Texas-made Model Y is using Tesla's new 4680 battery cells and structural pack. The range is 279 miles and its price will start at $59,990, which is quite expensive when compared to the Long Range Model Y, which has a 330-mile range with its price starting at $62,990.

The Long Range variant is only $3,000 more, or 5% more expensive while gaining 15% more range. It seems the long-range version is the easy choice. Tesla has probably done this on purpose as it works to ramp up battery cell production at Giga Texas and lower prices will increase Tesla's demand even more.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc