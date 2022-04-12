 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diageo Launches Astral Tequila
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Diageo Launches Astral Tequila
  • Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) has launched Astral Tequila, a new premium tequila crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave.
  • Astral Tequila's traditional production process features a milling process using the tahona, a stone wheel that crushes the juices from the agave fibers. 
  • The crushed fibers, or bagazo, are then used in the fermentation process to make use of more of the agave plant.
  • Astral Tequila Blanco is currently available nationwide for an SRP of $34.99.
  • In celebration of the launch, Astral Tequila introduces The House of Astral, a new-to-world celestial getaway, designed in partnership with acclaimed astrologer Aliza Kelly.
  • Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $207.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Neuraxpharm, Flower One, Flowr Corp, Decibel, YourWay Cannabis, Psychemedics
YourWay Cannabis Names Jakob Ripshtein Executive Chairman
Cocktail Hour? This Company Looks To Shake Things Up With Flavored Liquors
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Diageo's Chart
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022
Diageo Plans New Distillery For Crown Royal Canadian Whisky Brand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com