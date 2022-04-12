Diageo Launches Astral Tequila
- Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) has launched Astral Tequila, a new premium tequila crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave.
- Astral Tequila's traditional production process features a milling process using the tahona, a stone wheel that crushes the juices from the agave fibers.
- The crushed fibers, or bagazo, are then used in the fermentation process to make use of more of the agave plant.
- Astral Tequila Blanco is currently available nationwide for an SRP of $34.99.
- In celebration of the launch, Astral Tequila introduces The House of Astral, a new-to-world celestial getaway, designed in partnership with acclaimed astrologer Aliza Kelly.
- Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $207.80 on the last check Tuesday.
