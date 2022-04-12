Yet Another Analyst Sees Slowdown In PC Shipment Causing Headwind For Intel
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely saw Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) experience some headwinds as PC shipments fell below Citi's estimates.
- Danely had a Neutral rating and a $55 price target on Intel (18.1% upside).
- Danely observed that March notebook shipments were up 33% month-over-month, missing the targeted 42% growth.
- For Q1, shipments fell 20% quarter-over-quarter, missing the 18% decline the bank was expecting.
- Danely saw PC sales cool off in the second half of 2022 due to a reversion to the mean after two straight years of double-digit growth.
- Any rebound was short-lived as the consumer market decelerated amid the Ukraine crisis, China's Covid resurgence.
- Truist recently slashed its price targets on the chipmakers for similar reasons.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.19% at $46.48 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for INTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
