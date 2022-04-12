 Skip to main content

Yet Another Analyst Sees Slowdown In PC Shipment Causing Headwind For Intel
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely saw Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) experience some headwinds as PC shipments fell below Citi's estimates.
  • Danely had a Neutral rating and a $55 price target on Intel (18.1% upside).
  • Danely observed that March notebook shipments were up 33% month-over-month, missing the targeted 42% growth.
  • Also Read: Dell, HP Shares Hit By Growth Concerns: Bloomberg
  • For Q1, shipments fell 20% quarter-over-quarter, missing the 18% decline the bank was expecting.
  • Danely saw PC sales cool off in the second half of 2022 due to a reversion to the mean after two straight years of double-digit growth.
  • Any rebound was short-lived as the consumer market decelerated amid the Ukraine crisis, China's Covid resurgence.
  • Truist recently slashed its price targets on the chipmakers for similar reasons.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.19% at $46.48 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

