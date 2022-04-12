 Skip to main content

EV Maker Fisker Chooses Hyderabad As India Headquarters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 8:19am   Comments
  • Electric Vehicle producer Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has established its India headquarters in the southern city of Hyderabad.
  • The company has started local hiring, and the new team is expected to be operational within weeks.
  • Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning.
  • The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and product development facilities in California, U.S.
  • "Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.
  • Fisker expects to create 200 jobs in India.
  • Price Action: FSR shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $12.35 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

