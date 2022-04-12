 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Is Bullish On Apple, Comments On Dividend, New Products and Market Value
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
Citi Is Bullish On Apple, Comments On Dividend, New Products and Market Value
  • Citi analyst Jim Suva saw "several positive drivers" for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products and services despite geopolitical risks and consumer spending concerns.
  • Suva saw the iPhone maker declare a buyback of $80 billion - $90 billion while increasing its dividend by 5% to 10% during Q2 results. Apple still had cash of over $200 billion on the balance sheet and authorization to purchase up to $315 billion of stock.
  • While supply chain headwinds are likely to linger, Apple's demand is driven by a mix shift away from lower-priced Android phones towards the more mid-end and premium pricing products. 
  • Also Read: Here's How Analysts View Apple's Latest Products, Services
  • He snubbed Apple's news of production cuts, given that Apple tends to overshoot on build estimates to ensure sufficient supply.
  • He saw the news of production cuts as headline risks providing a near-term stock pullback that investors could use as buying opportunity for Apple. 
  • He believes Apple's current market value does not reflect new product category launches like virtual reality headsets and an Apple Car in 2025. 
  • Suva kept a Buy rating on Apple with a $200 price target (20.7% upside).
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1% at $167.40 on the last check Tuesday.
  • photo by 13howard bouchevereau via Unsplash

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Traders Moved These Stocks On Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Reddit Investors Propel Camber Energy To Upset Victory Against Tesla
This Apple Cofounder Sold His Stake For $800 On This Day In 1976: How Much Would It Be Worth Now?
Robot-Run ETF Known For Tesla, Apple Bets Cut Out Chipmakers In March And Bet On This Retail Giant Instead
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 12, 2022: Veru, Kohl's Corporation, BioCardia, And More
Why This Nvidia, Qualcomm Analyst Is Lowering Price Targets For These Chip Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com