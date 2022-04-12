 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier Has Regained Over Half The Market Share In China
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 2:52am   Comments
Share:
This Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier Has Regained Over Half The Market Share In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd (CATL) installed 10.81 GWh of power batteries in China in March, grabbing 50.49% market share, CnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance (CABIA).

What Happened: Ningde, China-based CATL in February had a market share of 48.02%, down from 50.24% in January, with 6.57 GWh of installed capacity. 

China’s power battery installed base in March more than doubled on a year-on-year basis to 21.4 GWh, CABIA data showed.

China’s largest battery supplier CATL was miles ahead of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY), whose market share slipped to 19.24% in March from 21.24% in February.

See Also: Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier CATL Retains Dominance Of Chinese Market In 2021 With 52% Share

Why It Matters: Electric vehicle battery makers including China’s CATL and South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions are setting steep targets to cater to growing demand amid a green push by global automakers. 

A report by SNE Research in September named CATL as the frontrunner in battery manufacturing for EVs, with a lion’s share of the global market. It added that the top ten battery manufacturers in the world are in Asia and China accounts for 44.1% of the EV battery market.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% lower at $975.9 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: CATL

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

Indian EV Entrepreneur Adopts Elon Musk's Strategy: Devote More Time On Engineering And Leave Operations To Others
Why Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Are Going Higher In Hong Kong Today
'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Takes Note Of Rising S&P 500 Price-To-Sales Ratio
Tesla Said To Submit Plan For 100,000-Sq-Ft Sales And Delivery Center In This Florida City
Cathie Wood Trims Twitter Stake By $8.7M As Elon Musk Declines Board Seat
Markets Fall Amid New 2-Year High For 10-Year Treasury Note
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CATL electic vehicles EV Battery EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com