This Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier Has Regained Over Half The Market Share In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd (CATL) installed 10.81 GWh of power batteries in China in March, grabbing 50.49% market share, CnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance (CABIA).

What Happened: Ningde, China-based CATL in February had a market share of 48.02%, down from 50.24% in January, with 6.57 GWh of installed capacity.

China’s power battery installed base in March more than doubled on a year-on-year basis to 21.4 GWh, CABIA data showed.

China’s largest battery supplier CATL was miles ahead of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY), whose market share slipped to 19.24% in March from 21.24% in February.

Why It Matters: Electric vehicle battery makers including China’s CATL and South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions are setting steep targets to cater to growing demand amid a green push by global automakers.

A report by SNE Research in September named CATL as the frontrunner in battery manufacturing for EVs, with a lion’s share of the global market. It added that the top ten battery manufacturers in the world are in Asia and China accounts for 44.1% of the EV battery market.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% lower at $975.9 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: CATL