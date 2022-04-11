 Skip to main content

Hoth Therapeutics Plunges Afterhours On Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) says it has commenced an underwritten public offering. Details were not disclosed.
  • The company's proposed offering of the common stock is being offered under a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 filed with SEC and declared effective by the SEC on March 11, 2020.
  • A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC.
  • During the market session, the Hoth Therapeutics shares surged more than 100% after the company announced development updates for its novel cancer therapeutic, HT-KIT.
  • RelatedWhy Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Surging More Than 100% Today?
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are trading lower by 13.29% at $0.91 during the post-market session on Monday.

