Hoth Therapeutics Plunges Afterhours On Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) says it has commenced an underwritten public offering. Details were not disclosed.
- The company's proposed offering of the common stock is being offered under a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 filed with SEC and declared effective by the SEC on March 11, 2020.
- A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC.
- During the market session, the Hoth Therapeutics shares surged more than 100% after the company announced development updates for its novel cancer therapeutic, HT-KIT.
- Related: Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Surging More Than 100% Today?
- Price Action: HOTH shares are trading lower by 13.29% at $0.91 during the post-market session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas