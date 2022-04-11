 Skip to main content

EQ Bank Increases Everyday Interest Rate By 25 Basis Points
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
  • EQ Bank, powered by Equitable Group Inc. (TSE: EQB), is increasing its interest rate by 25 bps to 1.50%, effective Monday, April 11.
  • This increased rate applies to the EQ Bank Savings Plus Account, RSP, and TFSA Savings Accounts.
  • "Increasing our interest rate to 1.50%, combined with a growing suite of everyday banking products, means customers can earn more on their money while continuing to make transactions with ease and transparency through a great digital experience," said Mahima Poddar, Group Head of Personal Banking for EQ Bank.
  • Later this year, EQ Bank plans to launch its own card, making point of sale payments and access to funds more convenient.
  • Price Action: EQB shares are trading lower by 4.33% at C$63.96 on TSX on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Can Pac Swire via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

