EQ Bank Increases Everyday Interest Rate By 25 Basis Points
- EQ Bank, powered by Equitable Group Inc. (TSE: EQB), is increasing its interest rate by 25 bps to 1.50%, effective Monday, April 11.
- This increased rate applies to the EQ Bank Savings Plus Account, RSP, and TFSA Savings Accounts.
- "Increasing our interest rate to 1.50%, combined with a growing suite of everyday banking products, means customers can earn more on their money while continuing to make transactions with ease and transparency through a great digital experience," said Mahima Poddar, Group Head of Personal Banking for EQ Bank.
- Later this year, EQ Bank plans to launch its own card, making point of sale payments and access to funds more convenient.
- Price Action: EQB shares are trading lower by 4.33% at C$63.96 on TSX on the last check Monday.
- Photo by Can Pac Swire via Flickr
