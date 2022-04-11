 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Etsy Sellers Protest Against Fee Hike: WSJ
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Etsy Sellers Protest Against Fee Hike: WSJ
  • More than 15,000 of Etsy Inc's (NASDAQ: ETSY) digital marketplace sellers have signed a petition against the company's move to raise the commission it charges on each transaction to 6.5% from 5%, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The fee hike, the first since 2018, is effective from April 11.
  • The company said it expects to invest most of the incremental revenue from this fee increase in marketing and seller tools.
  • The company's consolidated Q4 revenue improved 16.2% year-over-year to $717.1 million, ahead of the consensus of $685.45 million.
  • Price Action: ETSY shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $116.85 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Looking At Etsy's Recent Whale Trades
Is Following Elon Musk A Viable Investment Strategy?
Etsy Whale Trades Spotted
$1000 Invested In Etsy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Etsy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com