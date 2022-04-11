Etsy Sellers Protest Against Fee Hike: WSJ
- More than 15,000 of Etsy Inc's (NASDAQ: ETSY) digital marketplace sellers have signed a petition against the company's move to raise the commission it charges on each transaction to 6.5% from 5%, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The fee hike, the first since 2018, is effective from April 11.
- The company said it expects to invest most of the incremental revenue from this fee increase in marketing and seller tools.
- The company's consolidated Q4 revenue improved 16.2% year-over-year to $717.1 million, ahead of the consensus of $685.45 million.
- Price Action: ETSY shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $116.85 on the last check Monday.
