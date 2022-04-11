Volta Launches PredictEV Fleet For EV Infrastructure Expansion
- Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) has launched PredictEV fleet, a machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solution for infrastructure planning.
- Using advanced AI and analytics, PredictEV Fleet analyzes data on existing vehicle fleets and premises, providing customers with insights to build fleet electrification plans.
- The product establishes data-sharing relationships between fleets and utilities to inform the grid strategies required to support the increased demand for electricity.
- Volta has also signed a multi-year agreement with Southern Co (NYSE: SO) to create efficient fleet electrification strategies.
- Price Action: VLTA shares are trading lower by 0.33% at $2.98 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap