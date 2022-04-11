 Skip to main content

Experts See Possible Exodus Of Bank Deposits Following Pandemic Recovery: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 7:40am   Comments
  • The year 2022 could jinx the U.S. banks' streak of increasing deposits as a group every year since at least World War II, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Bank analysts have slashed their deposit level expectations at the biggest banks over the past two months. 
  • The 24 institutions that make up the benchmark KBW Nasdaq Bank Index will likely see a 6% decline in deposits in 2022. 
  • Bank deposits have grown sharply during the pandemic fueling doubts over a full-year decline.
  • According to the WSJ, total deposits rose 35% to $5 trillion over the past two years as consumers stashed away stimulus checks and businesses stockpiled cash to counter shutdowns and supply-chain issues.
  • Analysts do not see the deposit trend continuing amid the pandemic recovery.
  • Analysts saw money-market funds march their rates higher along with the Fed, rendering them more attractive than bank deposits.
  • The Fed would likely boost interest rates by 0.5% instead of the typical 0.25% increase, causing an exodus of deposits from the banks.
  • Photo via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

