Experts See Possible Exodus Of Bank Deposits Following Pandemic Recovery: WSJ
- The year 2022 could jinx the U.S. banks' streak of increasing deposits as a group every year since at least World War II, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Bank analysts have slashed their deposit level expectations at the biggest banks over the past two months.
- The 24 institutions that make up the benchmark KBW Nasdaq Bank Index will likely see a 6% decline in deposits in 2022.
- Bank deposits have grown sharply during the pandemic fueling doubts over a full-year decline.
- According to the WSJ, total deposits rose 35% to $5 trillion over the past two years as consumers stashed away stimulus checks and businesses stockpiled cash to counter shutdowns and supply-chain issues.
- Analysts do not see the deposit trend continuing amid the pandemic recovery.
- Analysts saw money-market funds march their rates higher along with the Fed, rendering them more attractive than bank deposits.
- The Fed would likely boost interest rates by 0.5% instead of the typical 0.25% increase, causing an exodus of deposits from the banks.
