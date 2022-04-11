 Skip to main content

Alibaba's Jack Ma Severes Ties With Co-founded Lifestyle Firm
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Alibaba's Jack Ma Severes Ties With Co-founded Lifestyle Firm
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma Yun and movie star Jet Li have quit Taiji Zen International lifestyle firm, the Global Times reports.
  • Li stepped down as President and GM of Taiji, while Ma led Hangzhou Kunbao Investment Consultancy Co no longer remained a shareholder of the company.
  • Taiji’s official store on Alibaba’s online marketplace, Taobao, has few fans, with mats for exercising tai chi, priced at 599 yuan ($94), showing zero sales.
  • Early in October 2020, Ma stepped down as director of Taiji, with former VP of Alibaba Fan Chi no longer a director of Taiji Zen as of January 2022.
  • Ma and Li co-founded Taiji to promote tai chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts. The pair also withdrew from several cooperation projects.
  • During the Singles Day shopping festival in 2017, Ma debuted in a movie called Gong Shou Dao, or The Art of Attack and Defence, alongside Li, Donnie Yen, and other movie stars to promote tai chi.
  • The movie did not garner much attention. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.58% at $101.89 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

