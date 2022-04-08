 Skip to main content

Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates Electric Software Hub In Germany
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 12:28pm   Comments
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRYinaugurated a new €200 million ($217 million) Electric Software Hub in Sindelfingen, Germany.
  • The center is part of a broader effort by Mercedes-Benz to streamline its software strategy from a patchwork approach bringing in technology from a wide range of suppliers to controlling the core of its software offering itself, Reuters reports.
  • Around 750 of the 3,000 new hires to develop the operating system were hired in Sindelfingen, working on features from in-vehicle entertainment to autonomous driving.
  • Mercedes is 600 unfilled vacancies away from achieving its goal of a global team of 10,000 software engineers in Berlin, China, India, Israel, Japan, and the U.S.
  • Price Action: DMLRY shares traded higher by 0.23% at $17.09 on the last check Friday.

