Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates Electric Software Hub In Germany
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRY) inaugurated a new €200 million ($217 million) Electric Software Hub in Sindelfingen, Germany.
- The center is part of a broader effort by Mercedes-Benz to streamline its software strategy from a patchwork approach bringing in technology from a wide range of suppliers to controlling the core of its software offering itself, Reuters reports.
- Around 750 of the 3,000 new hires to develop the operating system were hired in Sindelfingen, working on features from in-vehicle entertainment to autonomous driving.
- Mercedes is 600 unfilled vacancies away from achieving its goal of a global team of 10,000 software engineers in Berlin, China, India, Israel, Japan, and the U.S.
- Price Action: DMLRY shares traded higher by 0.23% at $17.09 on the last check Friday.
