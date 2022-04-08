ClearSign Tech Shares Jumps As It Continue To Enjoy Analyst Confidence Post Q4
- H.C. Wainwright analysts Amit Dayal and Sameer Joshi maintained a Buy rating on ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) with a price target of $6.00 post Q4 (300% upside).
- The analysts believe that ClearSign's products continue to attract customers thanks to the recent win for 20 process burners in California.
- Further, management suggests that the relationship with sales and distribution partners Zeeco and California Boiler continues to strengthen.
- As customer interest remains high, the analysts saw ClearSign winning orders for its 500hp fire tube burner in California.
- Management remains optimistic about delivering the 16-unit process burner order from a Midwest refiner.
- Contract wins in China remain vital to the story as it continues to develop strategic relations in the market.
- The analysts saw revenues of $2.1 million in 2022, $6.1 million in 2023, and $199.0 million in 2030, at a seven-year CAGR of 64.3%.
- Price Action: CLIR shares traded higher by 2% at $1.53 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for CLIR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2020
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CLIR
