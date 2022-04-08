 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ClearSign Tech Shares Jumps As It Continue To Enjoy Analyst Confidence Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 9:22am   Comments
Share:
ClearSign Tech Shares Jumps As It Continue To Enjoy Analyst Confidence Post Q4
  • H.C. Wainwright analysts Amit Dayal and Sameer Joshi maintained a Buy rating on ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) with a price target of $6.00 post Q4 (300% upside).
  • The analysts believe that ClearSign's products continue to attract customers thanks to the recent win for 20 process burners in California. 
  • Further, management suggests that the relationship with sales and distribution partners Zeeco and California Boiler continues to strengthen.
  • As customer interest remains high, the analysts saw ClearSign winning orders for its 500hp fire tube burner in California. 
  • Management remains optimistic about delivering the 16-unit process burner order from a Midwest refiner.
  • Contract wins in China remain vital to the story as it continues to develop strategic relations in the market.
  • The analysts saw revenues of $2.1 million in 2022, $6.1 million in 2023, and $199.0 million in 2030, at a seven-year CAGR of 64.3%. 
  • Price Action: CLIR shares traded higher by 2% at $1.53 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for CLIR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Mar 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Oct 2020HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CLIR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLIR)

Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
ClearSign Bags Initial Order For Multi Heater Project From California Refinery
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com