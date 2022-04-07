Toyota Adds New Jobs As EV Production Kicks Into High Gear
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said its North America division plans to boost electric vehicles production by adding 220 new positions to its Production Engineering Division.
- The new positions will serve as the go-between for design and manufacturing. The new jobs will be located in Georgetown and across Toyota's other manufacturing facilities in North America.
- In 2021, the automaker announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts.
- Toyota's Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Kentucky, is the headquarters for Production Engineering.
- Toyota plans to expand its global portfolio of electrified vehicles to 70 by 2025.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $174.83 on the last check Thursday.
