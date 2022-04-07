 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota Adds New Jobs As EV Production Kicks Into High Gear
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Toyota Adds New Jobs As EV Production Kicks Into High Gear
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said its North America division plans to boost electric vehicles production by adding 220 new positions to its Production Engineering Division.
  • The new positions will serve as the go-between for design and manufacturing. The new jobs will be located in Georgetown and across Toyota's other manufacturing facilities in North America. 
  • In 2021, the automaker announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts. 
  • Toyota's Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Kentucky, is the headquarters for Production Engineering.
  • Toyota plans to expand its global portfolio of electrified vehicles to 70 by 2025.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $174.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

Like Tesla, Toyota Motor Looks To Develop Autonomous Driving Tech With Cheaper Cameras
3 Ways Rising Gas Prices Are Impacting The Auto Industry
Volkswagen To Scrap Dozens Of Models To Focus On Premium Market: FT
'God, We Were Lucky': Ford CEO Shares Family Tidbit About Chris Farley And 'Tommy Boy'
Toyota US Sales Decline 14.7% In Q1; EVs Constitute Quarter Of Volume
Toyota Motor Debuts 2023 GR Corolla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com