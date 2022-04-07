 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: Who To Choose, Frontier Or JetBlue?
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
April 07, 2022 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: Who To Choose, Frontier Or JetBlue?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) made an offer to buy Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) for $3.6 Billion in cash, or $33 per share. News of the JetBlue offer caused Spirit shares to soar 22% on Tuesday, resulting in a stock trading halt on its shares. 

JetBlue claims their offer is a superior proposal over Frontier Airline’s merger deal with Spirit Airlines, coming in about 33% higher than Frontier’s cash and stock offer back in February. Frontier Chairman Bill Franke says the deal between Frontier and Spirit will “create America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers.” JetBlue’s CEO, Robin Hayes, says their deal would make JetBlue a stronger competitor to the four major U.S. carriers that service nearly 80% of passenger travel. He is looking to gain market share in key areas such as Florida and hub airports including Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, and Chicago. JetBlue is the currently the sixth largest U.S. passenger carrier. 

Spirit’s board is evaluating the offer and says it will pursue the best course of action for Spirit and its stockholders.

JetBlue shares were down over 8% Wednesday on the news, with Raymond James’ analyst Savanthi Syth already downgrading her rating on JetBlue to Market Perform from Outperform and removing her $18.50 price target. Shares of Spirit ended the day down more than 2% on Wednesday.

Will Frontier challenge their competitor with a new offer? That remains to be seen.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU + SAVE)

Shares Of These 10 Airline Stocks Are Cheaper Than Their Tickets
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 8
Spirit Airlines Plans To Initiate Discussions With JetBlue On $3.6B Bid
FOMC Minutes Reveal The Doves Have Flown The Coop
Analyst 'Struggles to Find The Benefits' From JetBlue's Takeover Bid For Spirit
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Partner Content TD AmeritradeNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com