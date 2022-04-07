Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco And Copa di Vino To Be Introduced At 50,000-Seater Dodger Stadium For 2022 Baseball Home Games

Image by Sung Shin on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

What happened: Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced that premium brands Pulpoloco and Copa di Vino will be made available for all 76 home games of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 Major League Baseball Season.

Why Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group, believes it is significant:

Historically, Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco, due to their single-serve format, have been very popular in large venues. This kind of placement is ‘spot on’ strategically.

As the large venue and the on-premises segments come back to life, single-serve brands like Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco are poised to win. Pulpoloco Sangrias are packaged in Splash’s proprietary biodegradable sustainable paper can and are perfect for places like Sports venues.

Dodgers Stadium can host as many as 50,000 fans, and Splash’s products will be available for all 76 home games. There will also be special events during the season and of course, there is always the possibility of post-season games. This agreement is one more example of how Splash’s relationship with AB ONE - helped pave the road to another single venue yet substantial distribution agreement. We look forward to supplying this iconic venue with our products and to a successful 2022 Baseball season for all fans.”

Where Splash’s products will be available: Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco Sangria, both Crisp White and Red, and Copa di Vino’s Chardonnay and Cabernet will be available at all Dodgers Stadium concessions stands and kiosks.

