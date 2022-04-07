 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Giga Texas 'Grand Opening Party' With Video, Photos; To Speak At Event Tonight
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2022 2:25am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Teases Tesla Giga Texas 'Grand Opening Party' With Video, Photos; To Speak At Event Tonight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will deliver a talk on Thursday night at the company’s “grand opening party” for Giga Texas, the billionaire entrepreneur confirmed on the microblogging site Twitter.

What Happened: Musk has sent out invites for a Cyber Rodeo party to celebrate the opening of its newest GigaFactory and the start of production. 

The event has a permit for 15,000 people.

The world’s richest man Tweeted to say “doors open at 4, festivities at 8,” and said he will deliver opening remarks at around 9 p.m.. Texas follows Central Time. 

"Preparing…," said Musk, further teasing the event through a video and photos.

See Also: Graphic: How Giga Berlin Stacks Up Against Tesla's Other Factories

Why It Matters: This is Tesla’s second gigafactory coming online in less than a month. The electric vehicle maker’s Giga Berlin was inaugurated last month and is its first factory in Europe. 

The two factories are expected to lift capacity significantly for the EV maker which claims it does not have a demand issue but is unable to make enough vehicles 

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.2% lower at $1,045.76 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Elon Musk/Twitter

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

NFT Of World's First Tweet On Sale For $47M — But Jack Dorsey Has One Objection
Tesla Hikes Prices Yet Again In The US For Some Model 3 Variants
Why Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Are Falling Again In Hong Kong Today
Elon Musk Met Joe Biden's Administration Today: Reuters
Cathie Wood Bought Over $121,000 Worth Of Shares In This 3D Printing Partner Of Elon Musk's SpaceX On Wednesday
What Can Elon Musk Do At Twitter? Here's What An Ex-Tesla Board Member Has To Say
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com