Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Guarantees World Series Win: Here's How Much A Bet Pays Out

Most head coaches or managers of professional sports teams will say their team is the best or shy away from saying other teams are better than them. One Major League Baseball manager guaranteed his team will win the 2022 World Series.

What Happened: In a March appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t shy away from how good the 2022 Dodgers could be.

Roberts replied to Patrick’s question of “The Dodgers will win the World Series if” with a response of if there is a full season and postseason.

Roberts then added, “We are winning the World Series in 2022 … We will win the World Series this year, put it on record.”

The Dodgers have been fairly active in the shortened 2022 MLB preseason, which was impacted by the MLB lockout. The team added former Atlanta Braves star, Freddie Freeman, to a $162 million contract over the next six years. The Dodgers also re-signed free agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal worth $17 million for his 15th season as a Dodger.

The Dodgers won the 2020 World Series and were among the best teams in baseball in 2021. The Dodgers finished second in the highly competitive NL West last season with a 106-56 record to the San Francisco Giants, which had a 107-55 record.

The Dodgers won the NL Wild Card and NL Division Series before losing four games to two games to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series. The Atlanta Braves, which are publicly traded as Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA)(NASDAQ: BATRK), went on to win the 2021 World Series.

Betting Odds: Sportsbooks have a varying list of the top five contenders for the 2022 MLB season. Among the teams with strong odds to win the 2022 World Series are the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.

The favorite at all sportsbooks checked by this author sees the Dodgers as the favorite to win the 2022 World Series.

The over/under on wins for the Dodgers is offered at 99.5 across many of the sportsbooks as well.

Here are the current odds for the Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series:

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): +500

(NASDAQ: DKNG): +500 FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment ADR (OTC: PDYPY), +480

(OTC: PDYPY), +480 PointsBet: +500

BetMGM, a joint venture of Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): +500

(NYSE: MGM): +500 Barstool Sportsbook, part of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN): +475

(NASDAQ: PENN): +475 Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR): +500

A $100 bet placed on the Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series would pay out $575, profiting $475 at Barstool Sportsbook.

A $100 bet placed at the books that are offering odds of +500 would pay out $600, profiting $500 on the original $100 bet.

Time will tell if Roberts’ guarantee comes true.