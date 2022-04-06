GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Finalizes 'Momentous' Transact Europe Acquisition

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has completed its acquisition of Transact Europe Holdings (“TEU”). According to the company, the $28 million purchase price was substantiated by the value of Transact Europe’s business volume, strategic licenses, systems and personnel.

An EU-regulated electronic money institution, TEU is headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, and holds an array of valuable licenses, including principal level membership of Visa, worldwide membership of MasterCard and principal membership of China UnionPay. “This acquisition is a momentous triumph for us, representing the most significant asset to date for GreenBox, allowing us to propel forward as a significant player in the European and global marketplace,” said GreenBox chair Ben Errez in the press release.

“GreenBox and TEU are a natural complement to each other with TEU’s licenses and infrastructure combined with GreenBox’s suite of customized blockchain payment solutions, global strategy and technology creating a powerful synergy that we believe will quickly scale in the European market in which noncash payments account for over 100 billion transactions and exceed 160 trillion euros per year.

Furthermore, our combined infrastructure paves the way for expansion into other digital payments markets and countries around the world. As a result, we expect to see momentous gains in processing volume leading to stronger revenue contribution and long-term sustainable value our shareholders expect.”

