 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ameresco, Lendlease Partner For $102M Clean Energy Modernization Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Ameresco, Lendlease Partner For $102M Clean Energy Modernization Project
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has partnered with Hickam Communities LLC, owned and managed by Lendlease, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Air Force Base in Hawaii for a $102 million energy conservation project and accompanying 25-year O&M service agreement.
  • The project will provide holistic energy solutions to modernize over 2,500 privatized military housing units and is expected to generate $13 million in annual cost savings.
  • Ameresco and Lendlease established a joint venture in 2015 known as Energy Solutions and Security, LLC. The project is the second one for the JV.
  • The project is designed to decrease HC’s grid-tied consumption by 30% over the 25-year term of the project performance period.
  • Construction on the project is expected to be completed early in 2025.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $77.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRC)

Piper Sandler Cuts Ameresco Price Target By 20%
Ameresco Bumps Up Credit Facility Capacity To $495M
HGACEnergy Picks Ameresco As Electricity Supply Vendor Of Record
Expert Ratings For Ameresco
Recap: Ameresco Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com