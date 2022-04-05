 Skip to main content

Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Were The Bestselling Cars In The UK In March

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 11:36am   Comments
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Were The Bestselling Cars In The UK In March

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 and Model Y are some of the most popular vehicles right now in many markets. And now, Tesla's more affordable options have set an even more impressive record.

While it is normal for the Model 3 or Model Y to be the bestselling EV, Tesmanian reported these vehicles were the top-selling in the UK of any type, gas cars included. March was also the best month for battery electric vehicles, up 78.7% from last year to 39,315 new electric vehicle registrations. This means there were more electric vehicles registered in the U.K. in March 2022 than in all of 2019.

The Model Y, which only started sales in February 2022, was the top-selling car with 6,464 registrations. The Model 3 came in with just seven units less, at 6,457 registrations. This means Tesla's Models 3 and Y made up about 33% of all EVs registered, and more than 5% of all vehicles registered in the U.K. in March. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

