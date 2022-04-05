Peloton Slashes Strength-Training Product Price By 40%: Reuters
- Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ: PTON) strength training product, Peloton Guide, is available at a starting price of $295, about 40% lower than the original price, Reuters reported.
- The Guide will be available for purchase in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia starting today.
- The Guide turns the TV or computer monitor into a big-screen player for Peloton's fitness content and a digital mirror for workouts.
- The company launched the Peloton Guide last year with a starting price of $495.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 4.86% at $26.46 on the last check Tuesday.
