 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Opens New Health Centers In Florida
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Opens New Health Centers In Florida
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has launched five new Walmart Health centers across North and Central Florida. 
  • Walmart Health brings accessible care to Floridians, beginning in Jacksonville and four additional locations in the Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa areas.
  • Walmart Health centers provide several services, including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, and hearing.
  • The centers are operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers, and optometrists. 
  • "With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State...," said David Carmouche, SVP of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $153.04 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Could The Rise Of Fintech Create The Need For Bank Mergers? JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Weighs In
Kona Gold Beverage Posts First Million-Dollar Quarter, Looks Forward to Walmart Rollout
Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings Program
Westrock Coffee To Go Public Via SPAC Deal: WSJ
This Day In Market History: Mark Cuban Sells Broadcast.com To Yahoo!
34 Public Companies That Made Time's 100 Most Influential For 2022: AMC, Disney, Ford And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com