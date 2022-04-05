Walmart Opens New Health Centers In Florida
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has launched five new Walmart Health centers across North and Central Florida.
- Walmart Health brings accessible care to Floridians, beginning in Jacksonville and four additional locations in the Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa areas.
- Walmart Health centers provide several services, including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, and hearing.
- The centers are operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers, and optometrists.
- "With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State...," said David Carmouche, SVP of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $153.04 on the last check Tuesday.
