Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu To Succeed Bob Gamgort As CEO

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP has appointed Ozan Dokmecioglu, currently CFO & President of International, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29, 2022.

In addition, Gamgort has committed to remaining a significant investor in Keurig, maintaining at least half of his shareholdings during his tenure as Executive Chairman.

As CEO, Dokmecioglu will lead the execution of the company's strategy, while Gamgort will lead the Board and oversee the deployment of discretionary cash flow.

The move follows the successful completion of Keurig's three-year merger integration period.

Price Action: KDP shares closed higher by 0.31% at $38.36 on Monday.

