Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu To Succeed Bob Gamgort As CEO

- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP has appointed Ozan Dokmecioglu, currently CFO & President of International, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29, 2022.
- Bob Gamgort, Chairman and CEO, will serve as Executive Chairman of Keurig for two years to support the transition.
- In addition, Gamgort has committed to remaining a significant investor in Keurig, maintaining at least half of his shareholdings during his tenure as Executive Chairman.
- As CEO, Dokmecioglu will lead the execution of the company's strategy, while Gamgort will lead the Board and oversee the deployment of discretionary cash flow.
- The move follows the successful completion of Keurig's three-year merger integration period.
- Price Action: KDP shares closed higher by 0.31% at $38.36 on Monday.
