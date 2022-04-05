 Skip to main content

Amazon To Invest $10B In Sending Internet Satellites To Space, Firing Up Rivalry With Elon Musk's Starlink
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) forged deals to launch up to 83 rockets carrying its internet satellites into low earth orbit, firing up rivalry with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk's Starlink, the Financial Times reports
  • Starlink has launched more than 2,000 satellites and boasted download speeds of 200 megabits per second.
  • The agreements with Arianespace, the United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin will be adequate to launch the majority of its initial constellation of 3,236 satellites, Amazon said. 
  • Also Read: Verizon, Amazon's Project Kuiper Collaborate To Develop Connectivity Solutions
  • Amazon looked to invest "no less than $10 billion" in the total constellation.
  • They will provide the backbone to Project Kuiper, Amazon's high-speed broadband network focused on providing internet to underserved communities.
  • Project Kuiper has a deadline from the U.S. communications regulator to have at least half of its satellites in low earth orbit by July 2026.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.54% at $3,344.92 in the market on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

