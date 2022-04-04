ChargePoint Secures $300M Financing By Antara Capital
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) says that Antara Capital LP has agreed to make a $300 million investment in ChargePoint by purchasing convertible senior notes to support ChargePoint’s growth initiatives.
- Antara Capital LP will purchase a total aggregate principal amount of $300 million in 3.50% / 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.
- The transaction is expected to close on April 12, 2022.
- The Notes will be convertible at an initial conversion price to be determined prior to closing.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be $300 million before deducting fees and estimated offering expenses.
- Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $20.54 during the post-market session on Monday.
