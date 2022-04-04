 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChargePoint Secures $300M Financing By Antara Capital
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
ChargePoint Secures $300M Financing By Antara Capital
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) says that Antara Capital LP has agreed to make a $300 million investment in ChargePoint by purchasing convertible senior notes to support ChargePoint’s growth initiatives.
  • Antara Capital LP will purchase a total aggregate principal amount of $300 million in 3.50% / 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.
  • The transaction is expected to close on April 12, 2022.
  • The Notes will be convertible at an initial conversion price to be determined prior to closing.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be $300 million before deducting fees and estimated offering expenses.
  • Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $20.54 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHPT)

Looking At ChargePoint Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 EV Listmakers Are Accelerating Electrification Efforts Around The Globe
ChargePoint Partners With Goldman Sachs Renewable Power
ChargePoint Partners With Gatik For Electrification Of Logistics
Toyota Partners With ChargePoint For EV Charging Solutions
(CHPT) - Analyzing ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Common Stock's Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com