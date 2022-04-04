Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings Program
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has launched New-Seller Savings, a limited-time promotion exclusive to new sellers.
- Sellers who join Walmart Marketplace by May 31, 2022, and begin selling on Walmart.com by June 30, 2022, will get a 50% discount on commission rates for the first 90 days.
- The retail giant has also extended its Walmart Fulfillment Services Intro Offer Incentive (WFS).
- Under the promotion, approved sellers who enroll in WFS and inbound one item to the fulfillment center by June 30, 2022, earn 90 days of free storage and a 10% discount on fulfillment fees.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $151.18 on Monday's last check.
