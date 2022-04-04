 Skip to main content

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has launched New-Seller Savings, a limited-time promotion exclusive to new sellers.
  • Sellers who join Walmart Marketplace by May 31, 2022, and begin selling on Walmart.com by June 30, 2022, will get a 50% discount on commission rates for the first 90 days. 
  • The retail giant has also extended its Walmart Fulfillment Services Intro Offer Incentive (WFS).
  • Under the promotion, approved sellers who enroll in WFS and inbound one item to the fulfillment center by June 30, 2022, earn 90 days of free storage and a 10% discount on fulfillment fees.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $151.18 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

